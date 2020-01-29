News Music News

Tool unveil support act for Australia and New Zealand tour

Find out who will accompany them in February

Sofiana Ramli
Tool unveil Author & Punisher as support act for Australia New Zealand Tour
Tool. Credit: Press / Travis Shinn

Tool have announced the support act for their upcoming arena tour of Australia and New Zealand: one-man band Author & Punisher (aka Tristan Shone).

The prog metal band are touring Down Under in support of their latest album ‘Fear Inoculum’, which arrived last August. The band are scheduled to kick things off on February 14 at the RAC Arena in Perth before making stops in Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne. Second shows have been added for Sydney and Melbourne, while the concert at Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre has sold out.

Following their Australian run, Tool will head out to Auckland to play two shows at Spark Arena on February 28 and 29. See dates for their upcoming tour below. Tickets are on sale here.

Author & Punisher is currently the opening act for Tool’s North American 2020 tour. The trek began on January 10 in San Diego and will wrap up February 2 in New Orleans.

During their show in San Diego, Tool paid tribute to Rush drummer Neil Peart who died earlier this month after battling brain cancer for the past three years. They performed a partial cover of Rush’s 1976 song ‘A Passage To Bangkok’, and later played the Canadian band’s ‘2112’ album as the walk-out music at the end of their set.

Over the weekend, Tool was honoured with Best Metal Performance at the 2020 Grammys for their song ‘7empest’. See the full list of Grammy winners here.

