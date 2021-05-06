Tool’s Adam Jones teases Epiphone model of signature Gibson Les Paul

Tool guitarist Adam Jones has teased that an Epiphone model of his limited-edition 1979 Custom Gibson Les Paul guitar may be arriving soon.

The original version of the guitar was released last year and was made available in two formats – a signed version (£7,500), of which there are only 79 in the world, and a Vintage Original Spec version (£4,500), with 179 copies.

Now, a post on Jones’ Instagram suggests there may be a new version of the custom guitar coming via Gibson’s typically more budget-friendly subsidiary, Epiphone.

Advertisement

The post features a regular Gibson guitar case next to another that shows the Epiphone logo beside the words Adam Jones 1979. Jones captioned the post, which you can see below, “more prototypes”.

Last year, Jones, along with his Tool bandmates Justin Chancellor and Danny Carey, recorded the score to a short film titled The Witness – which served as an introduction to Jones’ Gibson Les Paul. The seven-minute piece was composed and performed by Jones, with Carey on percussion and Chancellor performing bass.

“Adam is one of the most talented and sonically innovative guitarists. I call him a modern riff lord and sonic architect,” commented Gibson chief marketing officer Cesar Gueikian at the time.

“His creativity and technical ability in music, visual effects, production, videography and beyond is second to none and our collaboration is a true reflection of Adam.”

Shortly after Jones’ custom model was revealed, it was reported that a pallet containing 13 of the guitars had been stolen off the back of a truck in Indiana.

Advertisement

Tool released fifth studio album ‘Fear Inoculum’ in 2019, their first since 2006’s ‘10,000 Days’. In a five-star review, NME praised the band’s first record in 13 years as one that richly rewards future listens

“If you’re wondering whether ‘Fear Inoculum’ was worth the wait, then the answer is yes. If you’re wondering whether it’ll touch your heart, soul and spirit, the answer is also so.”