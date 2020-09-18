Tool’s Maynard James Keenan announces new album and shares single from his side project Puscifer

Tool‘s frontman Maynard James Keenan has announced a new album with his side project Puscifer.

‘Existential Reckoning’, is the band’s fourth album and follows their 2015 LP ‘Money Shot.

The album is due out on October 31 and the band have shared their new single ‘The Underwhelming’, which you can listen to below.

It will feature 12 tracks, the tracklisting of which you can also view below.

The release of ‘Existential Reckoning’ comes 14 months after Tool unleashed ‘Fear Inoculum’, their first album in 13 years.

Tool were set to tour the US extensively in support of the album in 2020, with the focus shifting to Puscifer in 2021.

But, with the coronavirus pandemic bringing Tool’s jaunt to a halt, Keenan and company decided to work on Puscifer’s new music this year.

The tracklisting for ‘Existential Reckoning’ is as follows:

‘Bread and Circus’

‘Apocalyptical’

‘The Underwhelming’

‘Grey Area 5.1’

‘Theorem’

‘UPGrade’

‘Bullet Train to Iowa’

‘Personal Prometheus’

‘A Singularity’

‘Postulous’

‘Fake Affront’

‘Bedlamite’

In April, Tool drummer Danny Carey also revealed that the band are hoping to write new music while in quarantine.

Speaking about the cancellation of their recent tour, the band said: “When we played what would be our final show of 2020, March 11 at Portland’s Moda Center, we believed we would be back on the road sometime this Fall. As we worked towards that goal we’ve come to realise that there is absolutely no certainty in re-scheduling dates for this Fall or 2021. State and local ordinances vary widely and no one can predict when high capacity events will safely return.

“We could continue to postpone or reschedule dates for some time into 2021 but ethically, we do not think this is the right course of action. In our opinion, tying up our fans’ money for months, if not a full year, is unfair. With that in mind, we have made the very difficult decision to cancel the tour so we can help support the people who have supported us for years.”