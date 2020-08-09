Listen to Toots And The Maytals, Ziggy Marley and Ringo Starr team up on Bob Marley cover

Toots And The Maytals, Ziggy Marley and Ringo Starr have teamed up on a new cover of a Bob Marley classic.

The new collaboration, which will feature on Toots And The Maytals’ new album, also features Starr’s son Zak Starkey and Sly And Robbie’s Sly Dunbar.

The musicians have put their own spin on Marley’s ‘Three Little Birds’, transforming it into an upbeat, horn-laced track. Starr provides percussion on the song, while Ziggy Marley and Frederick “Toots” Hibbert swap vocals.

The cover will appear on ‘Got To Be Tough’, Toots And The Maytals’ first new record in over a decade. The album will be released on August 28 via Trojan Jamaica/BMG. Marley’s original version of the song was released in 1997 and appeared on his album ‘Exodus’. Listen to the new version below now.

Toots And The Maytals’ take on the classic track follows a slew of activities and releases remembering Bob Marley in 2020, which would have seen him celebrate his 75th birthday. His son Ziggy took part in a live-stream concert last month (July 19) that saw him cover some of his dad’s best-known songs, while a new version of ‘One Love’ recorded by other members of Marley’s family was released to raise money for UNICEF’s coronavirus relief fund.

Meanwhile, a new documentary on the reggae icon will premiere on the BBC later this summer. When Bob Marley Came To Britain will explore the musician’s influence on the UK music scene and will “reveal how [Marley’s] presence helped influence British politics, culture and identity, during a time of massive social and civil unrest in the UK”.

A Bob Marley musical is also in the works and is currently scheduled to debut in London at the Lyric Theatre on February 6, 2021 – the star’s 76th birthday.