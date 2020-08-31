Toots Hibbert placed in Intensive Care Unit

Toots and the Maytals singer Toots Hibbert has been hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit of a private facility in Kingston, Jamaica awaiting the results of a COVID-19 test.

His family confirmed the news in a statement to Hibbert’s social media, writing that he was “showing signs of improvement by the hour”.

“While reports of Mr. Hibbert being in an intensive care unit at a private facility in the Corporate Area are true, the family would like to assure those concerned that he is making positive progress and is receiving the best possible treatment, while he awaits the results on his COVID-19 test,” the statement reads.

Advertisement

“His family has asked everyone to hold him in their prayers, and would like to thank the Minister of Culture Olivia ‘Babsy’ Grange and Minister of Health Christopher Tufton for their assistance in getting Mr. Hibbert tested, as well as the countless medical professionals who are taking care of Mr. Hibbert around the clock during this time.”

While reports of Mr. Hibbert being in an intensive care unit at a private facility in the Corporate Area are true, the… Posted by Toots and the Maytals on Monday, August 31, 2020

Last week, Hibbert released Toots and The Maytals’ first album of original material in a decade, ‘Got To Be Tough’. NME gave the album four stars, writing that “however straightforward the record’s instrumentation, Toots himself remains as unique as ever”.

“His charisma, which always elevated The Maytals above all others, is still evident in force, and the record is at its best when this is pushed to the forefront.”