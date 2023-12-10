Top 40 biggest Christmas songs of the 21st century revealed

The top 40 biggest Christmas songs of the 21st century in the UK have been revealed.

A host of tracks have made it into the final rundown with Ariana Grande, Lily Allen, Coldplay, The Darkness and Ed Sheeran, proving the biggest festive hits, according to the Official Charts Company.

Michael Bublé‘s ‘It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas’ topped the list with Grande’s cover of ‘Santa Tell Me’ coming in second followed by Lily Allen’s 2014 take of Keane‘s ‘Somewhere Only We Know’.

Elsewhere, Justin Bieber‘s ‘Mistletoe’, Coldplay’s ‘Christmas Lights’ and The Darkness’ ‘Christmas Time (Don’t Let The Bells End)’ closed out the Top 10.

Other tracks which proved popular were Kylie Minogue‘s own cover of ‘Santa Baby’ at 11 along with Ed Sheeran and Elton John‘s ‘Merry Christmas ‘(15), Britney Spears‘ ‘My Only Wish (This Year)’ (26) and Destiny’s Child‘s ‘8 Days Of Christmas’ which came in at 32. You can view the full list here.

Meanwhile, classic Christmas songs by Wham! and Mariah Carey recently entered the UK charts earlier than ever this year.

‘Last Christmas’ and ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’ entered the chart at number 37 and and 40 in the UK Top 40, respectively in the middle of November.

The former went to Number One on Friday (December 8) while the latter is currently Number Two.

Meanwhile, a DJ for Northampton Town F.C. recently apologised for playing ‘Last Christmas’ at a recent match, potentially ruining the game ‘Whamaggedon’ for thousands.

In the cult game ‘Whamaggedon’, players try and avoid the Wham! classic until Christmas Eve, and are knocked out of the game when they hear it.