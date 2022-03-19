‘Top Boy’ season 4 soundtrack: every song played in each episode

Details of every song that appears in the new season of Top Boy have been released.
The show returned to Netflix yesterday (March 18), and sees Ashley Walters, Kano, Michael Ward and more back in the cast.
You can check out the list of songs in each episode here:
Burna Boy – ‘Gbonha’
Kaydy Cain, Zaramay & The Beatsoundz – ‘Como Yo Lo Hago’
Harry Mosco – ‘Peaceful Dub’
Episode 2
Amaarae – ‘Leave Me Alone’
RIMON – ‘Nighttime’
Intik – ‘Interlude 2’
Episode 3
Jorja Smith ft. PopCaan – ‘Come Over’
Kojey Radical ft. Lex Amor – ‘War Outside’
Episode 4
Nass El Ghiwane – ‘Mahmouma’
Unknown T, KO & V9 – ‘AVEN9ERS’
Freckle fear. Spooks, Goose & Tragic – ‘GS X PS Whips and Bikes’
Suspect OTB – ‘Nuttn 2 Prove’
Episode 5
Central Cee – ‘Loading’
Episode 6
Pa Salieu feat. Mahalia – ‘Energy’
Episode 7
Deniro5ive & Taifunds – ‘Cutie’
She Wyse – ‘Mind Language’
FLOHIO – ‘With Ease’
Episode 8
Delroy Wilson – ‘Have Some Mercy’
Potter Payper – ‘Gangsteritus’
After Channel 4 prematurely cancelled Top Boy in 2013, it was revived by Netflix six years later, mostly thanks to the efforts of Drake, who is a huge fan of the show.
Reviewing the latest season, NME said: “Top Boy has always been ruthless and this new season is no different. There are at least two crushing moments in the last episode that’ll have you holding your breath, but the most heartbreaking moments are also the most authentic…The show never resorts to soapy voyeurism and while a lot of Top Boy references wider social issues, it’s always to serve the story.
“…Top Boy has been part of our lives for over 10 years now. There are moments where this new season references the ethereal escapism of Netflix’s 2020 drug thriller White Lines but a decade after it first aired, there’s still not another show like Top Boy.”