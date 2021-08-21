Top Dawg Entertainment CEO expresses “full support” for Kendrick Lamar as he readies last album for the label

Top Dawg Entertainment CEO Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith has expressed his support for Kendrick Lamar as the rapper prepares to depart from the label.

On social media yesterday (August 20), Lamar revealed he’s in the process of producing his final album for the label.

Sharing an image of a desktop folder marked “nu thoughts”, Lamar said: “While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next.

“I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years,” he said, finishing with, “There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown.”

Today (August 21), Tiffith took to Instagram to write of his support for Lamar’s decision. “With this being Dot’s last album on TDE, this is more of a VICTORY LAP, a celebration,” the post read.

“I know he [Lamar] will be successful in whatever it is he decides to do and will have our FULL support.”

Read the full post below:

The news of Lamar’s departure came after the ‘King Kunta’ rapper dismissed rumours last October that he was leaving his longtime record label, having been seen filming a music video in Los Angeles the month prior.

His last album was the Grammy Award-winning ‘DAMN’, released in 2017. All four of Lamar’s studio albums – including ‘Section.80’, ‘Good Kid, M.A.A.D City’ and ‘To Pimp a Butterfly’, released in 2011, 2012 and 2015 respectively – have been released via TDE.

Founded in 2004 as an independent label, TDE is also home to the likes of SZA, ScHoolBoy Q, Ab-Soul, Jay Rock, and Isaiah Rashad.