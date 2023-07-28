Tori Kelly “feeling stronger” after hospitalisation, but not “fully out of the woods”

Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Tori Kelly has shared an update on her health after being hospitalised last week for blood clots in her lungs and heart.

Last Sunday night (July 23), Kelly was rushed to a hospital after collapsing while out for dinner with friends in downtown Los Angeles. She reportedly experienced elevated heart rates before passing out.

Upon treatment in the ICU, Kelly discovered that she had blood clots in her lungs and legs. It is currently unclear if more blood clots have been discovered since then.

On July 26, Tori Kelly’s husband André Murillo shared a brief update, per Rolling Stone, writing on his Instagram Stories: “Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger. Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers”.

Yesterday (July 27), Kelly shared her own update, in the form of a handwritten letter to her fans. She wrote: “As you may have heard, I’m dealing with some unexpected health challenges. It’s been a scary few days but I can feel your prayers & can’t stop thinking about you. I’m feeling stronger now & hopeful but unfortunately there are still some things to uncover. I’m so grateful for the amazing doctors & nurses who have been looking after me.”

Read the full statement below.

Kelly has also confirmed that her new EP ‘tori’, would be released today (July 28) as planned. “I still want you to enjoy a project that represents the happy place I’ve been in the last few years. I won’t let this hurdle prevent the music from being yours on Friday,” she wrote.

Listen to the EP below.

Kelly made headlines in September last year when she shared an acoustic cover of BLACKPINK’s ‘Typa Girl’ on TikTok. Prior to that, Tori Kelly and the K-pop group’s Rosé had expressed their admiration for one another.