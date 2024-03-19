Tori Kelly teases new song ‘Spruce’ with LE SSERAFIM’s Kim Chaewon

Tori Kelly has teased a brand-new song titled ‘Spruce’, which will be a collaboration with Kim Chaewon of K-pop girl group LE SSERAFIM.

Today (March 19), Kelly released a snippet of ‘Spruce’ on her Instagram Stories, and also tagged the Instagram accounts of LE SSERAFIM and Chaewon. “I’m surrounded by the best,” she sings on the clip, which ends with the K-pop idol saying: “Hey Tori.”

The song will appear on Kelly’s upcoming fifth studio album, ‘TORI.’, which will be released on April 5. The record will also feature the previously released single ‘High Water’, as well as the seven tracks from her 2023 EP ‘Tori’.

Chaewon x Tori Kelly collab is really happening omfg 😭😭 I'm crying she sounds so cute at the end "Hey Tori!"pic.twitter.com/zG8C7pSaiM — hourly chaewon ✧ (@hourchaewon) March 18, 2024

Last month, Chaewon and her LE SSERAFIM members released their third mini-album ‘Easy’, featuring the title track of the same name. The project also included the song ‘Smart’, which received a music video treatment earlier this month.

