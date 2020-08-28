Toro y Moi revives ‘Les Sins’ project for new joint EP with AceMo

Toro y Moi has revived his Les Sins project with the release of a new joint EP with New York producer AceMo.

The EP, titled ‘C’mon Les’ Go,’ was released today (August 28) on AceMo’s recently launched record label Sonic Messengers. The five-track release is also being distributed via Toro y Moi’s own record label, Company Records.

The EP’s release was confirmed on Instagram, with the artist writing “LES SINS is back … we ain’t messin around here.”

He also shared a video of he and AceMo working together to create the EP in the studio.

Listen to ‘C’mon Les’ Go’ below:

﻿

‘C’mon Les’ Go’ marks the first Les Sins release since 2014. The project released its debut album, ‘Michael,’ that November.

In a review of the album, NME wrote that the album featured “grooves galore.”

“[I]t all adds up to a cerebral and entertaining tribute to the many and varied incarnations of dance,” it read.

Conversely, this is just the latest of AceMo’s releases in 2020. In January, he collaborated with MoMa Ready to release the album ‘A New Dawn.’ It marked the duo’s first album under the AceMoMa moniker. The producer released a new solo record, ‘Mind Jungle,’ in March before releasing the AceMoMa EP ‘EP2’ the following month.