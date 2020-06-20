Toro y Moi to release instrumental version of debut album ‘Causers of This’

Toro y Moi has announced he is set to release an instrumental version of his debut album.

The new re-work of 2010’s ‘Causers Of This’ will come out on June 27.

In addition to the new release, Chaz Bear has also shared a new cover of 1967 Latin soul track ‘Ordinary Guy’ by Joe Bataan, featuring The Mattson 2.

Ordinary Guy (feat. @themattson2) – out now! 100% of @Bandcamp sales for this track today will go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) – we will be donating all our proceeds as well.https://t.co/beeYsfB8mT pic.twitter.com/DY2ulQAReN — Chaz B. (@ToroyMoi) June 19, 2020

<a href="http://toroymoi.bandcamp.com/track/ordinary-guy-feat-the-mattson-2">Ordinary Guy (feat. The Mattson 2) by Toro y Moi</a>

All proceeds from the new track go to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, raising bail funds for Black people in police custody.

Speaking of the cover choice, Toro y Moi said: “[Joe Bataan’s] music first caught my ear back in 2009 when Ryan Kattner of Man Man played it for me.

“I was immediately hooked by Joe’s music because, to me, he represented the impossible—he felt so comfortable in his skin and he had so much confidence and appeal.”

Toro Y Moi recently teamed up with Flume on new track ‘The Difference’, and this week the track got a new remix courtesy of Jon Hopkins.

Toro Y Moi released his last album, ‘Outer Peace’, in 2019. Giving the album a three-star review, NME wrote: “An intriguing and haphazard dive through history, this sixth album from the former chillwave don is fitfully inspired, but lacks a cohesive sonic identity.

“The record’s constant dive through history often comes at the cost of consistency and a solid sonic identity, though, for the most part feeling more like a scrapbook of ideas in transition than the work of such an established act.”