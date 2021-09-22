Toronto’s X University to offer course on Drake and The Weeknd

Toronto’s X University is set to offer a course on the worldwide impact of the Canadian city’s two biggest artists, Drake and The Weeknd.

From early next year, author, podcaster and writer Dalton Higgins is set to begin teaching the course, titled ‘Deconstructing Drake and The Weeknd.’

“On the U.S. college and university scene there are all kinds of courses being taught about rock, folk, pop artists like Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga, Bruce Springsteen – so why shouldn’t there be a course about Drake and the Weeknd right here in Toronto?” Higgins said to local publication NOW.

“On American college campuses, there are easily more than 300 hip-hop courses being taught about artists like Jay Z, Outkast, Beyoncé (there are a lot of Beyoncé courses). Many Ivy League universities including Harvard and Cornell, have fully embraced hip-hop education, so we can do the same here.”

He added: “When you have two Black artists born and bred in Toronto who perform rap, R&B and pop, and who are arguably well on their way to becoming billionaires at some point in time, there is apparently a lot to learn. Remember, they both blew up despite being products of a local Canadian music scene that does very little to foster the growth of its Black music practitioners.”

