Tory Lanez addresses Megan Thee Stallion allegations on new album ‘DAYSTAR’

Tory Lanez has dropped a surprise album titled ‘DAYSTAR’, in which he addresses the allegations made against him regarding Megan Thee Stallion.

The Canadian rapper had been arrested for carrying a concealed weapon in a July 12 incident in Los Angeles that also left Megan with gunshot wounds in her foot that required surgery.

In August, Megan took to Instagram claiming that it was Lanez who had shot her. Lanez returned to social media yesterday (September 24), apologising to his fans for his silence and teasing a release.

In the opening track ‘Money Over Fallouts’, Lanez samples newsreaders, podcasters and even Megan herself talking about the incident.

In the lyrics, Lanez claims he’s being framed for the shooting. “Megan people trying to frame me for a shooting / But them boys ain’t clean enough,” he raps. “I see how they teaming up, watching and I’m calculating / Gotta keep it quiet, I can’t jeopardise the outcome waiting.”

Elsewhere in the song, he raps, “Gotta see a couple questions / How the fuck you get shot in your foot, don’t hit no bones or tendons?”

Listen to ‘Money Over Fallouts’ and the full ‘DAYSTAR’ album below.

Sharing the album, Lanez wrote across social media, “There is a time to stay silent. And a time to speak ….. I said all I could say on this.”

It was reported that Lanez sent an apology text message to Megan following the incident. Megan opened up on the incident in the month following, calling it “the worst experience of my life”.