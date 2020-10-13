Tory Lanez has been issued a protective order preventing any contact with Megan Thee Stallion

Tory Lanez has been issued with a protective order ruling that he cannot contact or come within 100 yards of Megan Thee Stallion.

He was due to face charges over an alleged shooting incident involving “a female friend” in July at a court in Los Angeles today (October 13). The charges, issued on October 8, included assault with a semi-automatic firearm – personal use of a firearm – and for carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.

If found guilty, Lanez faces a maximum prison sentence of 22 years and eight months.

Advertisement

But the arraignment was postponed until November 18, according to Variety.

Despite the postponement, the judge issued a protective order against Lanez, who attended by telephone at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Centre, which stated that he cannot contact or come within 100 yards of Megan Thee Stallion.

A statement last week said: “The rap artist known as Tory Lanez has been charged with assaulting a female friend in the Hollywood Hills earlier this year,”

“On July 12, the defendant and the 25-year-old victim got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle and [Tory Lanez] is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her.”

In a tweet posted shortly after, Lanez said the “truth will come to the light.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, earlier today (October 13), without naming Lanez, Megan addressed the alleged shooting incident in the New York Times.

“I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man,” she wrote. “After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him. We were not in a relationship. Truthfully, I was shocked that I ended up in that place.

“My initial silence about what happened was out of fear for myself and my friends. Even as a victim, I have been met with scepticism and judgment. The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted.”