Tory Lanez hires former Suge Knight attorney, delays Megan Thee Stallion trial sentencing

Tory Lanez has hired a new set of lawyers in Megan Thee Stallion‘s trial against him, who have delayed his sentencing date by a month as they prepare to ask for a new trial.

The news broke on Twitter via legal reporter Meghann Cuniff – who has earned the nickname “Meghann Thee Reporter” due to her ongoing coverage of the trial. Cuniff noted that Lanez’s new sentencing date would be Tuesday February 28, pushed back from its original date of Friday January 27, and that the sentencing “could be delayed again, depending on how long it takes for Tory’s new lawyers to get trial transcripts”.

The reporter also revealed that Lanez’s new lawyers would be Matthew Barhoma and David Kenner. The latter is of particular note, given he formerly represented Suge Knight when the former Death Row CEO was on trial for robbery in the ’90s. Knight was put on probation in that trial’s verdict.

Advertisement

Kenner spoke with media outside of the courthouse following the sentencing being officially delayed. “I look forward to litigating the motion for new trial,” he said in a brief statement to reporters. The attorney also added that he knew the issues he would be raising if a new trial was granted, but was “not prepared to share them at this point”.

“We are very confident, though,” he concluded. Read Cuniff’s full thread of coverage on the latest trial developments here:

Rapper Tory Lanez’s sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion has been rescheduled from Jan. 27 to Feb. 28 as his new lawyers prepare to ask the judge to grant him a new trial. This was finalized in court a few minutes ago. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 10, 2023

Lanez was found guilty of shooting Megan Thee Stallion last month. The rapper was found guilty of all three charges against him: one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm; one count of carrying a concealed, loaded, and unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and one charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

Several artists publicly showed support for Megan in the wake of the verdict – including Adele, Cardi B, Janelle Monáe, Tinashe and Finneas. In addition, Soulja Boy called Lanez “a bitch” during an Instagram Live and called out the hip-hop community at large for not supporting Megan when the news originally broke in 2020.

“Y’all straight sat there, watched that man shoot a bitch, and y’all ain’t say shit,” Soulja Boy said. “Fuck Tory Lanez.”