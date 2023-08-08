Tory Lanez: sentencing delayed in Megan Thee Stallion shooting case

The sentencing of Tory Lanez in the ongoing court case over the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion has been delayed.

Last night (August 7), a hearing was held at a court in Los Angeles, California, where Lanez was meant to be charged after being found guilty in December last year. However, it has been revealed that the sentencing will continue today (August 8).

According to the BBC, prosecutors on the case are seeking a 13-year sentence.

While Megan Thee Stallion – who was shot in both feet by Lanez after attending a party in 2020 – wasn’t present at the hearing, she submitted a court statement that reads per an Associated Press report: “Since I was viciously shot by the defendant, I have not experienced a single day of peace. Slowly but surely, I’m healing and coming back, but I will never be the same.”

Per Stallion’s statement, which was read in court by Los Angeles County Deputy District Attorney Kathy Ta, the rapper also said she “simply could not bring myself to be in a room with Tory again.”

Lanez – real name Daystar Peterson – was found guilty of all three charges pegged against him: one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm; one count of carrying a concealed, loaded, and unregistered firearm in a vehicle; and one charge of discharging a firearm with gross negligence.

In April, Megan Thee Stallion – real name Megan Pete – issued a “final” response over the incident. In her response, she reflected on the “humiliation” she faced from the public when coming forward with the claims.

“I understand the public intrigue, but for the sake of my mental health, I don’t plan to keep reliving the most traumatic experience of my life over and over again. I’m choosing to change the narrative because I’m more than just my trauma,” she wrote.