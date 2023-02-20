Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs announces 2023 Australia and New Zealand tour

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs (aka Orlando Higginbottom) has announced his return to Australia and New Zealand, slating a run of six shows – two in the latter country and four in the former – for this May.

The stint will kick off in Wellington on Friday May 5, with a show in Auckland booked in for the night after (May 6). From there, Higginbottom will head to Brisbane – performing at The Triffid on Tuesday May 9 – before rounding out his trilogy of east coast dates in Melbourne and Sydney. Finally, he’ll wrap the tour up in Perth on Saturday May 13.

“I’ve got stories,” Higginbottom said in a press release, “and a disproportionate number of them are from touring in Australia. It’s absolutely been way too long since I’ve brought a live show here [the last tour being in 2016], and on top of that I have never played a show in New Zealand! I really can’t wait.”

Tickets for all six of the shows go on sale at 10am local time this Friday (February 24), with a 24-hour pre-sale running from the same time this Wednesday (February 22). Find tickets for the Kiwi dates here, with those for the Australian ones – and info on the pre-sales for both countries – available here.

The tour comes in support of Higginbottom’s upcoming second album as Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs, ‘When The Lights Go’, which is due out on July 22 via his own Nice Age label. Arriving just shy of 10 years after its predecessor (2012’s ‘Trouble’), the 17-track effort has thus far been previewed with six singles, starting last March with ‘Blood In The Snow’.

Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs’ 2023 Australian and New Zealand tour dates are:

MAY

Friday 5 – Te Whanganui-a-Tara/Wellington, San Fran

Saturday 6 – Tāmaki Makaurau/Auckland, Powerstation

Tuesday 9 – Yuggera/Brisbane, The Triffid

Thursday 11 – Woiworung/Melbourne, 170 Russell

Friday 12 – Eora/Sydney, Manning Bar

Saturday 13 – Wajuk/Perth, Rosemount Hotel