Totally Unicorn announce animated live show

“Magical animal hardcore” troupe Totally Unicorn have announced an animated live show, set to premiere this Friday (August 14.)

Totally Unicorn: Live from the Magical Mind of Bunkwaa was animated by artist Craig Bunkwaa, who you may recognise as the artist behind the Spewtown comic series. It was engineered and mastered by Chad Halford.

The animated gig is an attempt by the noisy Sydney punks – notorious for their chaotic live shows – to support friends in the live music industry who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent cancellations of gigs, tours and festivals.

“Many of our friends in the music industry have been hit hard by the global pandemic. People whose livelihood depends on live music. Roadcrew, sound engineers, artists – all of them have had their careers and income put on hold. Tough times indeed,” commented Totally Unicorn in a statement.

“To coincide with the stream we have set up a gofundme with all proceeds going to Craig, Chad and other mates who are struggling who we consider an integral part of the Totally Unicorn family and work within the industry.”

Live from the Magical Mind of Bunkwaa is scheduled to premiere at 8pm AEST this Friday via the band’s YouTube channel. Donations can be made here via the band’s GoFundMe.

Totally Unicorn released latest album ‘Sorry’ last year.