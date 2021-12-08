Totally Unicorn drop raging new single ‘Fri(ends)’, announce new album and Australian tour

Sydney-based punk outfit Totally Unicorn have shared an eruptive new single titled ‘Fri(ends)’, announcing with it their forthcoming third album and an eight-date national tour.

The new tune features guest vocals from Frenzal Rhomb frontman Jay Whalley, and, per a press release, “explores the sorrow of not being able to connect with old partners in crime – whether that be down to having kids, going corporate, or making dubious lifestyle changes like getting mortgages”.

Expounding on the sentiment in a statement, vocalist Drew Gardiner said: “People that were once staples in your everyday life [are] now strangers you pass in the street. It’s something that most people experience in life and it’s even more relatable now, with so many of us relying on screens to stay in touch – which, let’s face it, isn’t enough to sustain some relationships.”

Advertisement

Check out the video for ‘Fri(ends)’, directed by Sean McDermott, below:

“We had wanted to work with Sean for a while,” guitarist Aaron Streatfield said of the video. “He has been a part of the crew behind some great music videos for artists like Genesis Owusu, Gordi, and Party Dozen. We were fortunate enough to rope him into working with us.”

The video was filmed in the inner-western Sydney suburb of Marrickville, as was the video for the band’s previous single ‘Yeah, Coach’. Rather than filmed on the streets of the suburb, however, it was filmed on location in the Sydney Props Warehouse.

“That place is crammed full of every kind of prop you can think of, so it was lots of fun to walk the warehouse isles and check out all the cool stuff,” continued Streatfield. “You might even catch a couple of them in the clip – our favourite being a dreadlocked punk veteran who, after a bit of a spit polish and on-screen magic, looked like the real deal.”

‘Fri(ends)’ comes as Totally Unicorn’s fourth new track for 2021, following ‘Like’ in January, ‘Trust Fund Glee’ in August and ‘Yeah, Coach’ in October. Those last two tracks will appear alongside ‘Fri(ends)’ on the band’s upcoming album, ‘High Spirits//Low Life’.

Advertisement

Produced, mixed and recorded with local stalwart Lachlan Mitchell (The Hard-Ons, The Jezabels), the new album promises “a gluttonous feast of black humour, animalistic energy and glitter-bomb bloody good times”. It follows 2016’s ‘Dream Life’ and 2019’s ‘Sorry’, and is due out on February 18 via Farmer & The Owl / BMG.

Tailor-made for their incendiary live show, Totally Unicorn will take ‘High Spirits//Low Life’ on the road in March. They have eight headlining dates on the itinerary, hitting stages in Melbourne, Brisbane, the Sunshine Coast and Gold Coast, Adelaide, Newcastle, Sydney and Wollongong. Tickets are on sale now via the respective venues’ websites.

Totally Unicorn’s ‘High Spirits//Low Life’ Australian tour dates are:

MARCH

Friday 18 – Melbourne, The Curtain

Friday 25 – Brisbane, The Zoo

Saturday 26 – Gold Coast, Vinnies Dive Bar

Sunday 27 – Sunshine Coast, Eleven Dive Bar

APRIL

Friday 1 – Adelaide, Crown & Anchor

Thursday 7 – Newcastle, Cambridge Hotel

Friday 8 – Sydney, The Great Club

Saturday 9 – Wollongong, Dicey Riley’s

Take a look at the cover art and track-listing for ‘High Spirits//Low Life’ below:

1. ‘Yeah, Coach’

2. ‘Tip Your Tinfoil Hat’

3. ‘Old Mate’

4. ‘Weekday Warrior’

5. ‘High Spirits//Low Life’

6. ‘The Catch’

7. ‘Fri(ends)’

8. ‘Trust Fund Glee’

9. ‘Not Winning’