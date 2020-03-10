TOTTY announce second EP ‘Garden’ and national tour

Wollongong grunge trio TOTTY have announced their second EP will be released later in 2020.

The EP, ‘Garden’, is the long-awaited follow-up to their 2018 debut ‘Cut The Poppies’.

It will include their 2019 single ‘Lucky’, which received high rotation on triple j, as well as the recently-released ‘Fairies’.

Watch the band’s video for ‘Fairies’ below:

Fresh from a national tour in support of Dune Rats, the band will also undertake a headlining tour of the east coast from this May.

In a press statement, the band noted they were “so excited” to showcase ‘Garden’, promising to “rock as hard as [they] can”.

“We’ve been working on these songs for a long time”, they said

“We can’t wait for you to hear them and sing them with us.”

Joining the band on all five of their tour dates will be Jervis Bay duo Debbies, who were Unearthed High finalists in 2019 and recently released a new single entitled ‘Waking Up In L.A.’

‘Garden’ is out on May 8 via Ratbag Records/BMG.

Tickets for the tour are on-sale now.

TOTTY’s ‘Garden’ Australian tour dates are:

Sydney, The Lansdowne (May 16)

Wollongong, La La La’s (22)

Brisbane, Crowbar (29)

Melbourne, The Tote (June 5)

Adelaide, Exeter Beer Garden (6)