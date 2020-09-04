TOTTY reflect on tour life with new single ‘Same Bed’

Wollongong trio TOTTY have shared the new single ‘Same Bed’, taken from their forthcoming ‘Garden’ EP.

The slow-burning but propulsive track reflects on the monotony and repetition of touring, a topic which takes on a sombre new meaning in 2020. It arrived alongside a music video produced by Jye Talbot – check that out below.

Advertisement

“‘Same Bed’ is about life on the road, touring from show to show. When you’re travelling every hotel room feels the same and often you’ll drive all through the night to get to the next venue to do it all again,” vocalist Kelly Jansch explained in a statement.

“The song was written last year before COVID with our previous bass player Max. It’s been sad to reflect on that time while in lockdown but the song really makes me happy to have experienced it all with some amazing people. I really hope we get to do those tours again soon but it’s so important to stay safe in the meantime.”

‘Same Bed’ is the third taste of the band’s forthcoming EP ‘Garden’, after last year’s ‘Lucky’ and ‘Fairies’ back in February.

The EP follows their 2018 debut project ‘Cut The Poppies’, and will arrive a little later than planned due to the coronavirus pandemic. ‘Garden’ is now scheduled for release Friday, November 6 via Ratbag.