Touché Amoré share single ‘Limelight,’ announce new album

American post-hardcore band Touché Amoré have shared a new single and detailed their upcoming fifth studio album.

‘Limelight,’ released today (July 29), is the band’s first new single of 2020. It follows the release of ‘Deflector,’ which the band dropped last September. Andy Hull, the lead singer of indie rock band Manchester Orchestra, appears on ‘Limelight’ as a guest vocalist.

The band have released a visualiser for the track, created by guitarist Nick Steinhardt. Watch it below:

Both ‘Limelight’ and ‘Deflector’ will feature on the band’s fifth studio album, ‘Lament.’

The album marks the band’s first LP in over four years, following on from 2016’s ‘Stage Four.’ Ross Robinson produced ‘Lament,’ marking his first time working with the band. The veteran producer is best known for his work on albums by bands such as Slipknot, Korn, At The Drive-In and Sepultura.

The album will feature a complete visual accompaniment, again animated by Steinhardt. A deluxe physical edition of the album will also feature a 72-page art book.

In the interim between album releases, the band toured extensively.

The band released ‘Dead Horse X’ in 2019, a re-recording of their 2009 debut album ‘…To The Beat Of A Dead Horse’ to commemorate its 10th anniversary. They also released a live album, ’10 Years / 1000 Shows – Live At The Regent Theater.’

‘Lament’ is set for release on October 9 via Epitaph Records.