Tour bus on Korn’s US tour reportedly hit by single bullet

A tour bus on Korn‘s current US tour with Code Orange and Chevelle has reportedly been hit by a single bullet.

The three bands are currently on the road in the States and played in Saginaw, Michigan on Wednesday night (March 23) before having a day off in Davenport, Iowa on Thursday.

As TMZ reports, the Davenport Police Department were alerted to the fact that yesterday morning (March 25) one of the buses on the tour was hit by a single bullet outside a hotel in Davenport.

Advertisement

The report added that a source says the bullet went through the bus exterior and landed inside the cabin itself, but no one was on board the bus when the shooting occurred.

No further details have been revealed, including who was in the particular bus that was hit.

Korn released new album ‘Requiem’ last month, which NME called the “nu-metal veterans’ ‘happy’ album,” but one that “is still dark as fuck,” in a four-star review.

The review added: “It would be a push to call this Korn’s first ‘happy’ album. More accurately, ‘Requiem’ has brought something new to a discography that, until now, has been an exploration of human suffering. It’s led to the band’s most nuanced record to date.”

Advertisement

Korn will return to the UK this June for a main stage performance at Download Festival 2022. They’ll also participate in a live in-person Q&A and discussion, dubbed ‘An Evening With Korn’, on June 13 in London.