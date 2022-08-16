Tove Lo announces Australian and New Zealand shows

Tove Lo has announced a handful of headline shows in Australia and New Zealand to coincide with her upcoming Listen Out appearances.

The Swedish pop star, who is currently gearing up to release new album ‘Dirt Femme’, will kick off the run of dates at Powerstation in Auckland on September 21. She’ll play another show at Melbourne’s 170 Russell on September 28, with another at the Metro Theatre in Sydney the following evening (September 29).

Tickets for the headline shows will go on sale next Monday (August 22) at 9am local time, with a Secret Sounds pre-sale kicking off this Friday (August 19) at 9am.

“I’m so ready to finally come back and play Australia, and do my first headline show in New Zealand,” the singer commented in a statement accompanying the announcement. “They both have a special place in my heart and I’m excited to share my new tunes and new moves. Get ready for an emotional dance party!”

In addition to these headline shows, Tove Lo will perform at all four dates of this year’s Listen Out Festival in Melbourne, Perth, Sydney and Brisbane. There, she’ll share stages with the likes of Disclosure, bbno$, Polo G, The Jungle Giants, Electric Fields, Barkaa and more.

Tove isn’t the only Listen Out act to announce their own shows in recent days – Polo G, Central Cee and bbno$ have also revealed headline Australian dates this week.

‘Dirt Femme’, Tove Lo’s fifth studio album, is set to arrive on October 14. The follow-up to 2019’s ‘Sunshine Kitty’ has been previewed with four singles this year – ‘How Long’ in January, ‘No One Dies From Love’ in May, ‘True Romance’ in June and last month’s ‘2 Die 4’.