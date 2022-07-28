Tove Lo drops high energy new single ‘2 Die 4’

Tove Lo has released another cut from her upcoming album, ‘Dirt Femme’, hook-laced single, ‘2 Die 4’.

Out today (July 28), ‘2 Die 4’ is a fiery, fierce and nostalgic dance anthem, sampling Hot Butter’s iconic 1972 hit ‘Popcorn’. The track dropped alongside an official music directed by Kenny Laubbacher. Watch it below.

Advertisement

In a press statement, the artist said of the song: “With ‘2 Die 4’ I wanted ‘instantly iconic’ energy. I’ve never sampled anything before, and this feels like the perfect first moment.

“At first, it’s like a warm hug, then you shake it off, let out a scream and start dancing!”

On the music video, Lo said: “I wanted to make something nostalgic, sexy and iconic. The character for this scene is Wonder Woman with big dick energy, and I just love it.”

Upon its release on October 14, ‘Dirt Femme’ will serve as the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Sunshine Kitty’. A four-star review by NME‘s Hannah Mylrea noted how the album “features some of her best work in years as she boldly embraces new sounds and unusual collaborators.

“Exhilarating and fearless, Tove Lo has ensured she’s stayed relevant with a bold, brash and often quite brilliant record.”

Today’s new single comes ahead of Lo’s appearance at Lollapalooza, where she will appear alongside the likes of Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Metallica, Lil Baby and more.