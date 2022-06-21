Tove Lo previews next single ‘True Romance’ and teases “big news”

Tove Lo has announced a new single, ‘True Romance’ – check out the preview snippet below.

Set for release later today (June 21), the track will serve as the second preview of the LA-based artist’s forthcoming fifth album, following on from last month’s ‘No One Dies From Love’.

“I’ve loved playing this one for you guys at the shows so far, so ready to share it with everyone so soon,” Lo wrote on Twitter yesterday (June 20) alongside a 15-second clip of the song and its official cover art.

The singer went on to tell fans to “stay tuned” for some “big news” coming soon. In the meantime, you can pre-save/pre-add ‘True Romance’ here.

#TrueRomance is out tomorrow. I’ve loved playing this one for you guys at the shows so far, so ready to share it with everyone so soon. Pre-save now, and more big news coming so stay tuned 💣🦂 https://t.co/U8NIsDBrsl pic.twitter.com/ZqDwYQf8KK — Tove Lo (@ToveLo) June 20, 2022

Previous single ‘No One Dies From Love’ marked Lo’s first release under her new label with mtheory, Pretty Swede Records.

“I have a lot of freedom, and it’s been fun to work with mtheory,” she said in a statement. “I’m a pop girl, but I like to make things weird and be in full control of the whole vision. This is the perfect way to put out exactly what I want.”

Last month also saw the artist share details of a 2022 UK and European headline tour. The run of shows includes a stop-off at The Roundhouse in Camden, London on November 5 – any remaining tickets for the dates are available here.

Tove Lo’s most recent full-length record, ‘Sunshine Kitty’, came out in 2019. In a four-star review, NME wrote: “[The] album sees the star largely stick to the formula that made her successful in the first place, but that’s no bad thing: it features some of her best work in years as she boldly embraces new sounds and unusual collaborators.

“Exhilarating and fearless, Tove Lo has ensured she’s stayed relevant with a bold, brash and often quite brilliant record.”