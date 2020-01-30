Tove Lo shares intense new video for ‘Are U Gonna Tell Her?’

Tove Lo has shared a new video for ‘Are U Gonna Tell Her’ from her 2019 album, ‘Sunshine Kitty.’ You can watch the video below.

The video sees a passionate encounter between a couple and includes snatches of Brazilian artist MC Zaac, who punctuates Love’s lyrics throughout.

The Alaska Filmes-directed video was shot on location in São Paulo, Brazil. You can see it below:

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Tove Lo hinted that a collaboration with Billie Eilish could happen in the future.

Lo recently surprise-released two new songs following a collaboration with Eilish’s brother and collaborator, Finneas O’Connell.

The tracks, ‘Bikini Porn’ and ‘Passion And Pain Taste The Same When I’m Weak’, were revealed via the Swedish artist’s official Instagram last week.Now, in a new interview with The Daily Star, Lo revealed that she also has her sights set on a collaboration with Eilish – and she hopes Finneas might be able to help her set it up.

Lo said: “I would love to work with Billie, Finneas is incredibly talented, they’re obviously a talent family, I would absolutely love to…But I respect she is doing her own thing, her and Finneas are doing everything together, so we will see.” Advertisement Lo’s new tracks were released ahead of a handful of UK tour dates for the singer in March. She’ll be playing the following shows: Tove Lo March 2020 tour dates

9 – Glasgow, SWG3

10 – Manchester, Albert Hall

12 – London, O2 Forum Kentish Town