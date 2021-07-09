TOWNS remind you that you’re loved with new single ’98’

Adelaide duo TOWNS have shared their latest single, ’98’.

The band’s latest is a punchy burst of upbeat, melodic pop-punk that’s a little sunnier than some of their more raucous material.

“I wanted a fun song about something less heavy than some of our other work and what’s more cheesy than love?” the band’s Aston Valladares commented in an accompanying statement.

Listen to ’98’ below:

“I’m sure everyone can relate to the feeling of loving someone or something so much you wanna scream,” Valladares added.

“I’m sure most people also know someone that no matter how much love you give them they moan and complain and it irritates you cause you wanna force the knowledge of their greatness into their head but they’ve got little barricades of negative minus kicking all the good stuff away.

“Well, 98 is a song to prove we’ve all felt this and now you can share this song with any of the people in your life that just don’t believe how loved and great they are”

’98’ is the second single TOWNS have released this year, following on ‘Swimming’ back in April. Last year saw them release two singles, ‘Boring’ along with ‘Stardust’. Since then, the band have joined Teenage Joans on a co-headline tour in January.

They’ve also tried their hand at as YouTube creators with their Cheez TV-inspired TOWNS TV series, the latest episode of which also arrived today.

They’re set to head out on tour again later this month, supporting Ocean Grove alongside Jesswar – find details here.