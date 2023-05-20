Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp confirm ‘Sunday Lunch Rock Party’ tour

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have confirmed the details of their upcoming ‘Sunday Lunch Rock Party’ tour – check out dates below.

The pair started sharing covers of well-known rock and pop songs in 2020, with Willcox later explaining that she was trying to help husband Fripp get through the COVID-19 lockdowns. They shared their most recent cover at the end of last month, reworking Joan Jett‘s ‘Bad Reputation’.

Speaking to NME in 2021, Willcox said that she was hoping to take their Sunday Lunch series “a lot further”. Last month, the pair confirmed they would be appearing at the 2023 Isle Of Wight festival alongside the likes of Pulp, George Ezra, The Chemical Brothers and Robbie Williams.

Advertisement

Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have now confirmed details of their own headline tour. The ‘Sunday Lunch Rock Party’ tour is due to kick-off later this month at Huntingdon Hall in Worcester before the pair head out on a month-long run of shows in September.

Toyah & Robert's Rock Party makes its debut next May 26th & 27th at Huntingdon Hall in Worcester!

Tickets: https://t.co/3aXtpzAOj0 pic.twitter.com/aQ6LUzn1oN — Toyah Willcox (@toyahofficial) May 19, 2023

“We are so excited to be bringing our new Rock Party show to towns and cities across the UK,” said Willcox. “This will be a rock show, with a full rock band — an uplifting party of a show. Be ready to party, be ready to dance, be ready for some serious vocals from me and some serious rock guitar from Robert!”

The pair have promised songs from across their respective back catalogues as well as covers of Metallica, Black Sabbath and more. “It’s going to be a rock party,” said Willcox. Tickets are available here.

🎤🎉#TOYAH & ROBERT’s ROCK PARTY TOUR 🎸 Tix: https://t.co/ldcC8TOVxN

"This will be a rock show, with a full rock band—an uplifting party of a show. Be ready to party, be ready to dance, be ready for some serious vocals from me & some serious rock guitar from #RobertFripp !" pic.twitter.com/ca2blbsmh7 — Toyah Willcox (@toyahofficial) May 18, 2023

Robert Fripp and Toyah Willcox will play:

Advertisement

May

26 – Worcester, Huntingdon Hall

27 – Worcester, Huntingdon Hall

September

30 – Wimborne, Tivoli

October

1 – Cheltenham, Town Hall

7 – Harrogate, Royal Hall

8 – Whitley Bay, Playhouse

9 – Salford, The Lowry, Lyric Theatre

14 – Worthing, Assembly Hall

16 – Liverpool, Philharmonic Hall

19 – Bury St Edmunds, The Apex

20 – Basingstoke, The Anvil

21 – London, O2 Shepherds Bush Empire

25 – Buxton, Opera House

26 – Shrewsbury, Theatre Severn

28 – Swansea, Grand Theatre

29 – Birmingham, Town Hall