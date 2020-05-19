GAMING  

Toyota Country Music Festival Tamworth set to go ahead in 2021

Organisers are confident in the festival's 49th instalment

By Eddy Lim
Toyota Country Music Festival looks to go ahead in 2021
Amber Lawrence and Travis Collins at the 2018 Toyota Country Music Festival Tamworth. Credit: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Toyota Country Music Festival Tamworth has confirmed its 49th festival will be taking place next year. According to a statement on the festival’s website, organisers are “picking up the tempo” in preparation for the event in January.

Tamworth Regional Council Mayor Col Murray said Tamworth was “excited to welcome back both artists and fans”, and looks forward to providing them with the best opportunity to reconnect.

“Ultimately how the festival will look is dependent on the social distancing measures and restrictions that are in place come January,” Murray said.

“And we’ll be working with the relevant authorities to ensure we can present an event that ticks their boxes while delivering on the good time that Tamworth is known for.”

If coronavirus restrictions are loosened or lifted entirely to permit it, the festival would be one of the first to take place in 2021. TCMF is slated to run from January 15-24, including a special Toyota Golden Guitar Award ceremony on the second Saturday of the festival.

Country Music Association of Australia chairman Dan Biddle said the CMAA and Tamworth Regional Council were “confident” the festival and ceremony would take place next year.

“We look forward to once again recognising the best of Australian and New Zealand country music and adding to the incredible legacy of Australia’s longest-running music awards when we present the 49th Country Music Awards of Australia,” Biddle said.

The first round of tickets to go on sale will commence in early September.

