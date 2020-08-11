Listen to TRAAMS return with new single ‘The Greyhound’

TRAAMS have returned with their first new material since 2016 — check out their brand new single ‘The Greyhound’ below.

The trio — comprising of Stuart Hopkins (vocals, guitar), Leigh Padley (bass) and Adam Stock (drums) — last released music together in October 2016 with the song ‘A House On Fire’.

Written and recorded over the hiatus that took place following the release of ‘A House On Fire’, the near-10-minute ‘The Greyhound’ has arrived today (August 11). The song is the first of three new TRAAMS tracks that are set to be released over the coming months.

‘The Greyhound’ was recorded in Brighton with Theo Verney, and features Lewis Evans (Black Country, New Road) on saxophone.

The video for ‘The Greyhound’, which was directed and animated by Stewart Armstrong and that you can see above, also directs fans to the Greyhound and Lurcher Rescue charity.

It's been a while, thanks for your patience. The Greyhound is about pursuit. Big thanks to John Davies, Lewis Evans and Theo Verney for working on it with us: https://t.co/DjzWut2rLu pic.twitter.com/gjEf2pOMhX — TRAAMS (@TRA_AMS) August 11, 2020

In a tweet posted this morning, TRAAMS thanked fans for their patience and said that ‘The Greyhound’ “is about pursuit”.

TRAAMS’ last album, ‘Modern Dancing’, was released in 2015, serving as the follow-up to their 2013 debut ‘Grin’.

Writing about ‘Grin’ in 2015, NME‘s Rhian Daly described the record as “one of the underground releases of 2013, all wiry guitar hooks and urgent vocals combined into a plaid-printed post-punk masterpiece”.