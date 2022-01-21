Traces reckon with trauma on explosive new single ‘Crown Of Thorns’

Tamworth-native metalcore outfit Traces have returned with a propulsive new single titled ‘Crown Of Thorns’, marking their first release since October 2020.

It shows of a wealth of creative evolution for the trio, carried by an atmospherically layered soundscape of thrashy, overdriven guitars, electronic distortion and soaring vocal melodies.

The track’s gloomy sonics fit with its thematic concept, as frontperson Jack Pallett said in a statement that ‘Crown Of Thorns’ tackles the group’s “experiences with toxic relationships and connections”. They noted that it was particularly inspired by the fallout Traces had with their ex-drummer, who Pallett admitted “nearly destroyed the band”.

Take a look at the video for ‘Crown Of Thorns’ – helmed by director Isaiah Olig-Grennan in tandem with Pallett – below:

Opening up about the experiences they reflect on in ‘Crown Of Thorns’, Pallett said: “A few years ago I was the victim of some pretty serious abuse, manipulation, stalking, assault and stuck in a few toxic connections with people that I might speak up more about in the future, when I feel more comfortable doing so.

“Over the pandemic I worked through a lot of what happened to me, I wrote some songs with my best friends as a way to try to process and heal from some things that have honestly messed me up and stolen the last few years of my life from me.”

Pallett went on to say that because of their trauma, they now suffer from “pretty severe mental health issues, unhealthy coping mechanisms, identity issues and more”. But they were quick to note the positive impact that Traces offers as an outlet for their angst, declaring that “if it wasn’t for music and the people I’ve met through it I would honestly be dead right now”.

“As cliche as it is,” they continued, “[music] got me through all of the moments where I wanted to give up.”

‘Crown Of Thorns’ marks the first preview of Traces’ forthcoming debut album, with more details on that expected to be revealed in the coming months. It follows the release of their 2020 standalone single ‘The Feeling’.

The band will embark on a five-date national tour in support of the new single next month, hitting stages in Brisbane, Wollongong, Melbourne, Sydney and Newcastle. A hometown release show will precede the run on Sunday January 30, taking place at Tamworth venue The Press. Tickets are available via their website.

Traces’ 2022 Australian tour dates are:

JANUARY

Sunday 30 – Tamworth, The Press

FEBRUARY

Friday 11 – Brisbane, King Lears Throne

Sunday 13 – Wollongong, Diamond Dogs Music Lounge

Thursday 17 – Melbourne, Last Chance Rock & Roll Bar

Friday 18 – Sydney, Burdekin Hotel

Saturday 19 – Newcastle, Hamilton Station Hotel