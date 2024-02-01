Tracy Chapman reportedly set to perform ‘Fast Car’ with Luke Combs at Grammys

Tracy Chapman is due to perform ‘Fast Car’ with Luke Combs at the Grammy Awards this week, according to reports.

The US singer-songwriter, known for her 1988 song ‘Fast Car’, will reportedly be performing a duet alongside Combs at the awards show on Sunday (February 5), according to sources who spoke to Variety.

Combs, whose cover of the classic song became a huge hit upon its release last year, was announced as a performer last week.

The duet would mark a rare return to the stage for Chapman, who has only performed in front of a camera a handful of times since she concluded her last tour in 2009.

She made country music history last year when when her 35-year-old song was named both song and single of the year at the 2023 awards ceremony in Nashville. The recognition made Chapman the first Black songwriter to win Song of the Year in the award’s 57-year history.

Representatives for the Recording Academy could not be reached for comment by Variety.

Combs’ ‘Fast Car peaked at number seven in the Official Charts Top 40, and last year Chapman shared her support of the country music star’s cover.

“I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honored to be there,” Chapman told Billboard in a statement. “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

Combs himself told Billboard that the song “surprised me more than you can imagine”.

“Tracy Chapman wrote this perfect song that I first heard with my dad and it has stayed with me since I have played it in my live show now for six-plus years and everyone — I mean everyone — across all these stadiums relates to this song and sings along. That’s the gift of a supernatural song writer,” he added.

“The success of my cover is unreal and I think it’s so cool that Tracy is getting recognized and has reached new milestones. I love that she is out there feeling all the love and that she gave me a shout-out! Thank you, Tracy!”

Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Travis Scott and Burna Boy will also be performing at the Grammys, which will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Trevor Noah will host the Awards for the fourth year in a row.

Taylor Swift, SZA, Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers lead this year’s nominations – you can check out the full list here.