Tracy Chapman’s ‘Fast Car’s sees 241 per cent streams increase after Grammys performance

Tracy Chapman‘s ‘Fast Car’ has had a 241 per cent increase in streams after her Grammys performance this past weekend (February 4).

During this year’s edition of the annual Recording Academy Award ceremony, Chapman joined country singer Luke Combs on stage to perform her 1988 classic hit. Combs helped give the track a resurgence last year when he released a cover of the song.

His version has been certified double platinum in the US and won the Single Of The Year and Song Of The Year awards at the 2023 Country Music Association Awards (CMA).

Following Chapman’s rare live performance – she has only performed in front of a camera a handful of times since her last tour ended in 2009 – ‘Fast Car’ has experienced a 241 per cent increase in streams, going from 248,000 daily streams to 949,000.

The track’s sales have also seen a 38,000 increase, from a negligible amount to nearly 14,000 purchases (per Billboard).

This gave me goosebumps and then reduced me to tears. A beautiful performance by Tracy Chapman and Luke Combs. Music has the power to lift us up to a higher plane doesn’t it?! 🌟🌟 pic.twitter.com/Kld3PjDWar — Dr Amanda Super (@DrAmandaSuper) February 6, 2024

Combs’ cover of the hit also saw an increase in streams and sales. His version saw a 37 per cent rise in streams and nearly 3,900 per cent in sales to just over 6,000 purchases. The cover of ‘Fast Car’ earned the Number Two spot on the Billboard Hot 100 Chart which surpassed the song’s Number Six spot upon its release in 1988.

Chapman also made history as the first Black woman to have the sole songwriting credit on a Number One country hit after Combs’ cover earned the top spot on the Billboard US Hot Country Songs Chart.

Elsewhere, fans online have been re-sharing Chapman’s original Grammys performance of ‘Fast Car’ from 1989 following her appearance at this year’s awards. One user called her “an amazing singer and icon” while another said she was “a true gem in the music world”.

When Combs first released the cover last year, Chapman shared her support for the musician. “I never expected to find myself on the country charts, but I’m honoured to be there,” Chapman told Billboard in a statement. “I’m happy for Luke and his success and grateful that new fans have found and embraced ‘Fast Car.’”

Combs, meanwhile, told the publication: “Tracy Chapman wrote this perfect song that I first heard with my dad, and it has stayed with me since I have played it in my live show now for six-plus years and everyone — I mean everyone — across all these stadiums relates to this song and sings along. That’s the gift of a supernatural songwriter.”

Elsewhere at the 2024 Grammys, Joni Mitchell reflected on her surprise appearance at the 2022 Newport Folk Festival as she collected the 10th Grammy of her career.

Boygenius confirmed their familial bond amid reports they’re about to go on hiatus, while Killer Mike seemingly responded to André 3000’s comments about being too old to rap as he swept up three trophies at the premiere ceremony. The rapper was later reportedly arrested shortly after his wins but later released.

Taylor Swift made history on the night by winning Album Of The Year for a fourth time at the Grammys. The musician announced details of her upcoming new album at the event too.