Traffik Island shares ‘Blotter Demos’, featuring Gum & Ginoli remix

Traffik Island has shared a new five-track collection entitled ‘Blotter Demos’, in time for Bandcamp Friday this week.

It features a remix of ‘Ulla Dulla’ by Gum & Ginoli, the musical duo of Jay Watson (Pond, Tame Impala, GUM) and James Ireland. The demo material bridges the hip-hop flecked instrumentals of Traffik Island’s 2020 record ‘Sweat Kollecta’s Peanut Butter Traffik Jam’ and the ’60s psychedelia of their debut album ‘Nature Strip’.

The ‘Blotter Demos’ are named for the bundle which comes with the record – a 7.5 inch by 7.5 inch blotter paper collection, with 900 individual 1/4 inch tabs. They were printed by Zane Kesey, the son of Ken Kesey – author of One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and counterculture figure.

The photo of the blotter paper is also the record cover, taken by photographer Sub-Lation AKA Jamie Wdziekonski. The blotter bundle is available in a very limited run of 50.

The image, taken in Warrnambool in 2019, appears to be a nod to George Harrison’s solo album All Things Must Pass, with the text “All Things Retro” in similar font at the top.



<a href="https://traffiksounds.bandcamp.com/album/blotter-demos-sub-lation-print">Blotter Demos/Sub-lation print by Traffik Sounds</a>

Zak Olsen, lead songwriter of Traffik Island, had a prolific 2020. Following the release of ‘Sweat Kollecta’, he played on Thibault’s debut album ‘Or Not Thibault’, released the collaborative hip-hop album ‘WE SUGGS’, and debuted a strange new direction for Traffik Island with ‘Animals Doing Human Things’.