Tram Cops share airy new single ‘Trampoline’

Melbourne’s Tram Cops have shared ‘Trampoline’, the final single from the band’s forthcoming final EP.

It’s another dreamy folk jangle from the band, with staccato drum beats in the verse similar to the soft R&B rhythms of Radiohead’s ‘In Rainbows’.

The new song was recorded live to tape at Woodstock studios with producers Dave Turner (Amy Shark) and Noah Riseley. Listen to ‘Trampoline’ below.

<a href="https://tramcops.bandcamp.com/track/trampoline">Trampoline by Tram Cops</a>

In an email to NME, frontman and singer-songwriter Michael Vince Moin said the track “encapsulates the band’s sound”.

“I have these ethereal memories of being very young in my family’s backyard,” he explained.

“I think they’re my first memories, and I wanted to write a song about them. This song is about holding on to the idea, perhaps even rashly, that love is forever.”

‘Trampoline’ follows ‘No More Tomorrows’, released earlier this month. The band shared first single ‘Hometown’ back in May, which featured single artwork from Bjenny Montero, the Melbourne comic artist known for his work with Pond, Kurt Vile and Mac DeMarco.

Vince-Moin previously revealed to NME that the forthcoming Tram Cops releases would be their last. The singer-songwriter will work on different projects in the new year.