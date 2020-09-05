Tram Cops share dreamy new single ‘No More Tomorrows’

Tram Cops have shared their second single of 2020, ‘No More Tomorrows’.

The single is an airy, ambling folk ditty à la Tram Cops’ Melbourne contemporaries, Cool Sounds. Listen to it below.

‘No More Tomorrows’ was recorded live to tape at Woodstock Studios in March of this year, amidst the early days of the coronavirus pandemic. David Turner, known for his work with Amy Shark and Crepes, produced the track.

<a href="http://tramcops.bandcamp.com/track/no-more-tomorrows">No More Tomorrows by Tram Cops</a>

In a Facebook post, vocalist and songwriter Michael Vince-Moin said it was a love song dedicated to Lucy Macgregor, who also contributes backing vocals.

Vince-Moin added in an email to NME Australia that the single was “written with the intent to balance all of this wacky, grandiose imagery of and about love with something far more intimate, close and warm”.

Vice-Moin also revealed ‘No More Tomorrows’ is set to appear on a to-be-released EP, which will then make up the final Tram Cops album. The singer-songwriter will work on different projects in the new year.

The single follows ‘Hometown’, released back in May. ‘Hometown’ featured album artwork from Bjenny Montero, the Melbourne comic artist known for his work with Pond, Kurt Vile and Mac DeMarco.

Tram Cops have released three albums to date, with the most recent, ‘California Way’, arriving last year.