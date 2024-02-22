Trans-Siberian Orchestra keyboardist Vitalij Kuprij dies, aged 49

Vitalij Kuprij, a keyboardist famed for his work with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, has died. He was aged 49.

The news of his death was shared by his longtime friend and musical collaborator, Lars Eric Mattsson, a guitarist and producer from Finland.

According to the update, the renowned Ukrainian-American keyboardist died on Tuesday (February 20), aged 49. A cause of death has not yet been announced.

“Woke up to really sad news this morning as my dear friend and keyboard maestro Vitalij Kuprij has passed away last night,” Mattsson said. “The Ukranian-born virtuoso was living in Philadelphia and recently came off another hugely successful tour with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra.”

“I have known and worked with Vitalij for over 20 years and he always talked about seeing me here in Finland to go fishing, which was his second love after music,” he added “We have recorded together several times, first time was for the debut album of ‘Book of Reflections’ 20 years ago and then later for my MATTSSON concept album ‘War’…. You will be deeply missed my friend!”

Kuprij was born in 1974 and gained recognition as a musician predominantly through his work with the symphonic heavy metal band Trans-Siberian Orchestra.

He performed with the group as a full-time member between 2009 and 2019, and then rejoined the line-up in 2021 for a seasonal tour. His latest stint with them came just a matter of months ago, when he hit the stage with them throughout November and December 2023.

Alongside his work with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Kuprij was also part of the neoclassical metal group Artension during the late ‘90s, as well as Ring Of Fire – which was fronted by Mark Boals – and the Vivaldi Metal project.

Following news of his passing, Trans-Siberian Orchestra took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a statement. “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear friend and bandmate, Vitalij Kuprij. His flawless and energetic performances consistently captivated audiences, and many of you came to know and love him as much as we did,” they wrote. “Rest in peace, VK.”

We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our dear friend and bandmate, Vitalij Kuprij. His flawless and energetic performances consistently captivated audiences, and many of you came to know and love him as much as we did. Rest in peace, VK.https://t.co/mJWDnIJyqD pic.twitter.com/0L6phfS2hj — Trans-Siberian Orchestra (@trans_siberian) February 21, 2024

Frontiers Music mourns the loss of keyboard-maestro Vitalij Kuprij.

His stunning skills were featured in 8 albums with Artension and Ring of Fire, and we are forever grateful for the beautiful music he shared with us.

🖤 R.I.P. maestro! 🖤 pic.twitter.com/WRoFnfT83r — Frontiers Music srl (@FrontiersMusic1) February 22, 2024

Record label Frontiers Music also took to social media to share that they were mourning the loss of the “keyboard-maestro”, writing: “His stunning skills were featured in 8 albums with Artension and Ring of Fire, and we are forever grateful for the beautiful music he shared with us.”