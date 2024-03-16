Travelling to Ibiza without accommodation booked could now come with a £8,000 fine

Brits flying to Ibiza could face a fine of up to £8,000 if they cannot show proof of previously-booked accommodation upon their arrival on the island.

In a new ruling outlined by the Spanish Ministry of Interior (via Mixmag), tourists from the UK and other non-EU passport holders could be impacted.

Visitors will be asked to show evidence of the accommodation for the duration of their stay, as well as proof of a return or onward ticket.

The proof of accommodation can take the form of a booking confirmation from a hotel, hostel or Airbnb, or documentation showing that you are visiting a holiday home or second home in Spain. If visiting friends or family who are resident in the country, a formal invitation letter is required.

The rule also states that any stay must be for no longer than 90 days, with potential fines of up to €10,000 as punishment.

Further information for legal regulations facing British visitors to Spain can be found here.

In other Ibiza news, in June last year, Ryanair announced a ban on duty-free alcohol on flights from the UK to the island due to previous incidents on board.

Customers were informed of the ban via an email from the airline, which stated that duty-free alcohol taken on board their flights from the UK to the Balearic Islands will now have to be tagged and stored under the aircraft.

Duty-free alcohol will still be available for purchase but it must be stored in luggage. Ryanair said “any alcohol purchased in airport shops or elsewhere must be packed carefully in a suitable item of cabin baggage, which will be tagged at the gate and then placed in the aircraft hold free of charge.”

Also last year, Bora Bora – a famed beachfront nightclub situated in the Playa d’en Bossa area of Ibiza – was officially demolished following its closure in October 2022.

In better news for would-be revellers, it was confirmed back in November that the in-demand taxi service Uber was launching on the island, with an initial 14 cars being made available, with more to be added over time.

In February, a 21-year-old who “can’t afford a flight” to the White Isle revealed that he plans to walk from Manchester City Centre to Ibiza to attend opening parties.

Henry Walk intends to arrive in time for the opening of Ocean Beach on May 3, estimating that the journey will take around 60 days. He left Manchester on March 2.

Money raised from the walk will be going to the Tony Hudgell Foundation, a charity that aims to provide support to children affected by physical, emotional or psychological abuse. You can donate to the walk and charity here.

AU Vodka, DJ Charlie Sloth’s alcohol brand, has announced that it will be the official and exclusive sponsor of ‘Henry Walk’.