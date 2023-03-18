Travie McCoy leads “Fuck Tyga” chant for Mod Sun at New York gig

Mod Sun brought out Gym Class Heroes‘ Travie McCoy at a show in New York earlier this week, during which the latter lead a chant of “Fuck Tyga” with the crowd.

Mod Sun recently split up with Avril Lavigne, to whom he got engaged last year. “In 1 week my entire life completely changed…I just know there’s a plan for it all,” he said on social media shortly after the news surfaced. “I’ll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken 💔 Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage.”

Lavigne has since been rumoured to be dating rapper Tyga, and the pair were seen kissing at Paris Fashion Week.

Check out footage of Travie McCoy starting the chant below:

In other news, Mod Sun and Machine Gun Kelly jointly took home the prize for Worst Director at the Razzies last week for their film Good Mourning.

Kelly and Sun’s stoner film follows movie star London Clash (portrayed by Kelly) after he wakes up to what he believes is a break-up text from the love of his life – and things go downhill from that moment onwards.

Good Mourning was nominated in almost all of the Razzies 2023 categories: Worst Picture, Worst Actor (MGK), Worst Supporting Actor (Pete Davidson), Worst Screen Couple (MGK and Mod Sun) and Worst Screenplay.

Critic Matt Conway of Battle Royale With Cheese wrote: “The overwhelming lack of cohesion should not be too shocking considering Kelly and Sun wrote the film in a mere few days.

“Kelly and Sun’s directorial approach is similarly listless. Aside from a few clever artistic flourishes, their production values lack competence and an attractive creative vision.”