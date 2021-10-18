Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian announce their engagement

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian have announced their engagement.

The couple confirmed the news on Kardashian’s Instagram account overnight, with the pair seen in an image standing on a beach embracing while surrounded by roses.

Kardashian captioned the image “forever” and tagged Barker, while the Blink-182 drummer subsequently shared a series of posts about their engagement on his Instagram Stories.

You can see Kardashian’s post below.

Back in September, Barker revealed that Kardashian had given him the “strength” to start flying again. In August, the drummer took his first flight since he survived a deadly plane crash in 2008.

“It’s still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton,” Barker told Nylon about the experience.

“She’s definitely that for me. I’m invincible when I’m with her. It’s like I never dreamed, I never even considered flying again.”

On Saturday (October 16), Barker performed with Young Thug during the latter’s special musical guest appearance on Saturday Night Live.

Thug was joined by Barker for a rendition of ‘Tick Tock’ – which doesn’t feature on the former’s new album ‘Punk’ – with the latter concluding the performance with a drum solo.

Elsewhere on the new series of SNL, Kim Kardashian joked about Kanye West and Travis Barker as she hosted last week’s (October 9) episode.