Travis Barker reportedly hospitalised for pancreatitis following procedure

Travis Barker has reportedly been hospitalised with pancreatitis following a hospital procedure.

According to TMZ, Barker was rushed to hospital with the condition, which is inflammation of the pancreas, following a recent hospital procedure for a colonoscopy.

The Blink-182 drummer was pictured on a stretcher outside Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in Los Angeles with his wife Kourtney Kardashian at his side.

Just hours before the news broke of his hospitalisation, Barker tweeted, “God save me.” It’s unclear whether this was in reference to the reason for his hospitalisation, as ‘God Save Me’ is also the title of a song that Barker worked on with Machine Gun Kelly and appeared on the latter’s ‘Mainstream Sellout’ album in March.

God save me — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 28, 2022

Taking to her Instagram Story, Barker’s daughter Alabama seems to have alluded to the incident, writing: “Please send your prayers.” In a since-deleted TikTok, Barker could be seen lying on a stretcher with a brace around his left hand.

NME has reached out to representatives for Barker for comment.

Recently, Barker credited artists like Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish and Jxdn for changing what it means to be a pop-punk artist.

The Blink-182 drummer spoke to Billboard about his love of the genre and his respect for a number of rising stars in the music industry.

“I like Olivia’s album, I love everything Billie’s done. I won’t say, ‘This is pop-punk.’ I’ll say, this music that came out, let’s say like Avril’s ‘Love Sux’, let’s say Jxdn’s ‘Tell Me About Tomorrow’, and ‘Tickets To My Downfall’ [Machine Gun Kelly], were all inspired by pop-punk.

“It doesn’t mean that it’s just pop-punk or has to be categorised like that. Olivia Rodrigo is probably going to make an album that has a little bit of pop-punk influence and some other influences too. Billie’s going to make whatever magical music she’s going to make and she’s going to be inspired by so much.

“You don’t have to follow the rules or keep it as sterile as the record label or whatever the rollout plan may be.”

In other Barker news, the drummer recently shared a new tattoo, which was done in tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins. “HAWK forever,” he captioned the Instagram post about the tattoo. The final image in the series showed Barker and Hawkins together in their earlier years.