Travis Barker returns to Blink-182 tour after “life-threatening emergency”

Travis Barker returned to Blink-182‘s European tour last night (September 8) after he was forced to fly home from the band’s UK and Ireland tour.

The drummer returned for the band’s first show back in Antwerp in Belgium days after his wife Kourtney Kardashian underwent “life-threatening emergency surgery” for their unborn baby.

Ahead of the show, Barker took to Instagram to post a video of himself, captioned: “1st day of tour,” which showed him walking to greet fans with a pair of drumsticks.

He then handed his sticks to a delighted fan. You can view footage below.

Barker also posted a host of pictures of the city and himself to his Instagram Story, which included a selfie of him before he headed to the stage.

Footage of the drummer performing was also posted by fans from the gig to social media as the band performed tracks from their back catalogue.

At one point, Barker performed on a raised platform while he played drums on ‘Bored To Death’. Bassist Mark Hoppus also shared footage behind the band on stage performing ‘Reckless Abandon’.

They wrapped up the show with ‘All The Small Things’ and ‘Dammit’.

Blink-182 were due to kick off a run of UK tour dates last week (September 1) with a show in Glasgow’s OVO Hydro, with further dates in Belfast and Dublin this week (September 4 -5) but they were postponed due to Barker’s family emergency. These will be now rescheduled at a later date.

Meanwhile all remaining upcoming concerts in the UK across October – including two back-to-back nights at London’s O2 Arena – are set to take place as scheduled.

You can see the UK schedule below, and find any remaining tickets here.

OCTOBER

11 – The O2, London

12 – The O2, London

14 – Utilita Arena, Birmingham

15 – AO Arena, Manchester

16 – AO Arena, Manchester

Elsewhere, the band started teasing new music with a mystery website and a series of posters earlier this week.

They also posted a cryptic digitial clock to their social media channels.