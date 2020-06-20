Travis Collins announces new album ‘Wreck Me’

Country singer-songwriter Travis Collins has officially announced his eighth studio album, ‘Wreck Me’, set to arrive on August 7.

The news follows Collins’ latest single, ‘Rainy Day’, which premiered early last month paired with a music video. Watch it below:

‘Wreck Me’ is produced by Nashville’s Luke Wooten, famous for his work with Brad Paisley and Dierks Bentley.

Per a press release, Collins said the record was conceived “before I even really knew I was making ‘an album'”.

“Session by session, I was just trying to record a bunch of songs that hit me right…songs that challenged me as a singer and songwriter,” Collins said in a statement.

“It’s the widest footprint of styles and sounds that I’ve ever put together. Each song has its own moment, some dive deeper and more personal, and others soar into new places I haven’t been yet. I’m really proud of that. I feel it’s the truest reflection of me musically so far.”

Over his career, Collins has won a slew of accolades, including six CMAA and four CMC awards. He is also a two-time APRA award nominee. Last year, Collins also opened for US country stars Tim McGraw and Luke Combs on their Australian tours.

Collins’ last studio album, ‘Brave & the Broken’, was released in August 2018 and peaked at #15 on the ARIA charts upon release.