Travis Kelce sings Disturbed song at Super Bowl afterparty, David Draiman extends invite to perform together

Disturbed frontman David Draiman has extended an invite to American footballer Travis Kelce to perform onstage together.

Earlier this week, Kelce and his teammates in the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl, marking the tight end’s third win. To celebrate his win, Kelce took to nightclubs to party with his teammates, fans and girlfriend Taylor Swift.

Several clips of Kelce and Swift partying together have gone viral, some of which show the tight end player singing along to Disturbed’s ‘Down With The Sickness’.

The metal band’s lead vocalist David Draiman quickly took to X to repost two videos. Draiman wrote in his first post: “Hey [Travis Kelce], you’re welcome at one of our shows anytime.”

Hey @tkelce, you’re welcome at one of our shows anytime 🤘🏻pic.twitter.com/NpKJlZnV0h — David Draiman 🟦🎗️🇮🇱✡️☮️ (@davidmdraiman) February 13, 2024

Hours later, Draiman posted another clip, this time writing: “Well done [Travis Kelce]. Come and do it live with us?”.

This isn’t the first time Draiman has voiced his support for someone associated with Taylor Swift. In the past months, Draiman has championed Swift publicly onstage during Disturbed shows

While performing in Peoria, Illinois on January 19, the singer brought two fathers and their respective daughters onstage, prompting Draiman to address the girls. “So, I take it [the fact] that you came to the Disturbed concert, as opposed to the Taylor Swift concert, means that your parents are raising you on rock and roll,” he asked them. “Hey, don’t forget: Taylor Swift still kicks ass.”

Draiman’s comments provoked the crowd’s disapproval as they booed the singer in response. Draiman quickly fired back, stating: “Don’t you boo her. You know what? I will stand up and applaud any pop artist that gets up on stage and sings live and plays a guitar live in front of a whole group of fucking thousands of girls and guys, young fans. Don’t talk shit about Taylor Swift. She is for real. And she’s making sure that an entire generation of new music fans understand what it means to actually play music live.”

The incident at Disturbed’s January 19 concert marks the second time Draiman has publicly defended Swift. Back in August, Draiman spoke favourably about Swift in a radio interview with Philadelphia radio station WMRR, going as far as saying he would like to collaborate with the ‘Cruel Summer’ singer.

“I think she is insanely talented. I’d love to collaborate with Taylor if she ever wanted to, on any given day,” he told the station. “I love the fact that she gets on stage in front of tens of thousands of screaming young female fans and plays a real instrument and sings live, and is the real deal.