Travis Kelce makes Google’s 2023 Year In Trending list, while Taylor Swift misses out

Travis Kelce has been revealed as one of ten names in Google’s 2023 Year In Trending list, beating out his own girlfriend Taylor Swift.

In the search engine’s annual list of the most popular search terms, the Kansas City Chiefs player landed at number five on the most searched people. Topping the list this year was fellow NFL player Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills. He was followed by actor Jeremy Renner and controversial influencer Andrew Tate.

He also appeared in third place on the most searched athletes of 2023, beat out again by Hamlin and Paris Saint-Germain footballer Kylian Mbappé.

Swift, on the other hand, did not make an appearance in either the most searched people or musicians list. This year, Shakira was crowned as the most searched musician. The Colombian singer released her collaboration with producer Bizarrap in January; ‘BZRP Music Sessions #53’ went viral, inspired by her troubled relationship with ex-partner Gerard Piqué.

Second on the list is Jason Aldean. The country singer courted controversy this year thanks to his music video for track ‘Try That In A Small Town’, which musicians such as Sheryl Crow and Jason Isbell spoke out against. The song features lyrics such as “You cross that line, it won’t take long/ For you to find out, I recommend you don’t / Try that in a small town,” and “Got a gun that my granddad gave me / They say one day they’re gonna round up / Well, that shit might fly in the city, good luck”.

Joe Jonas also made an appearance on the list as the third most searched person of the year, most likely due to his ongoing divorce case with actress Sophie Turner.

The Year In Trending list additionally included the most searched passings of 2023. Beloved Friends actor Matthew Perry, who died in October, was revealed as the most searched name. Tina Turner, who died in May, and Sinéad O’Connor, who passed away in July, were revealed in second and third place respectively.