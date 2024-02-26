Travis Kelce plays ‘Marry, Kiss, Kill’ with Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and Ariana Grande in resurfaced clip

A clip has come to light of Travis Kelce playing ‘Marry, Kiss, Kill’ with Katy Perry, Ariana Grande and now-girlfriend Taylor Swift.

The footage was taken from an interview with Kansas City Chiefs tight end back in 2016, when he sat down to speak with a TV station called Afterbuzz.

Shared by TMZ, the clip sees the American football star take part in a ‘Kiss, Marry, Kill’ game, choosing between Katy Perry, Ariana Grande and his-now-girlfriend Taylor Swift. As the title suggests, the player has to choose which of the names he would kiss, marry and kill.

“That’s messed up, I don’t want to kill any of them,” he tells the host, before reluctantly choosing to kill off Grande, kiss Swift and marry Perry.

“Ariana I’d kill, unfortunately. Love you, but you’re gone. And then Taylor Swift would be kiss and Katy Perry… Katy Perry would be the marry,” he said.

This older video is being resurfaced where Travis Kelce plays Kill, Marry and Kiss using Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande and Katy Perry. Surprisingly, he does not choose marriage with Taylor Swift 👀 pic.twitter.com/JZ1iVSf7ql — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) October 3, 2023

In an odd coincidence, both Kelce and Katy Perry were in attendance for Taylor Swift’s tour stop in Sydney on Friday night (February 23) – as part of the pop star’s ongoing run of Australia and Asia ‘Eras’ tour dates.

As seen in videos captured by fans, Perry was seen singing along to ‘Bad Blood’ at the Accor Stadium – a track which is speculated to be about their previous feud. Kelce, meanwhile, watched from a VIP tent and exchanged friendship bracelets with fans, something which has become a tradition at Swift’s shows.

He was also given a shoutout by Swift on the night, as she changed the lyric to her song ‘Karma’ to say “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs” – a switch up which she first did as he attended her show in Buenos Aires last November.

In other Travis Kelce news, the athlete was given an invite by Disturbed frontman David Draiman to perform onstage together, after clips emerged of him singing ‘Down With The Sickness’ shortly after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl.