Travis Kelce responds to questions about rumoured Taylor Swift relationship

Travis Kelce has responded to questions about his rumoured relationship with Taylor Swift and addressed the wave of media interest that’s followed them over recent weeks.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end has been the subject of weeks worth of press attention after reports emerged that he was dating the pop sensation.

Swift was then spotted watching a game last month from a box at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City with Kelce’s mother, sparking a media frenzy. She also attended the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets earlier this month with a host of stars, including Sophie Turner, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

Advertisement

While the American football star has not yet formally confirmed or denied a relationship between the two, he has addressed the media storm that’s ensued.

“We’re learning with the paparazzi taking photos from all over the place,” Kelce said during a press conference (via Associated Press) on Friday (October 7) ahead of the NFL game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, “but at the same time, you know, it comes with it. You’ve got a lot of people that care about Taylor, and for good reason. You’ve just got to keep living and learning and enjoying the moments.”

The NFL player continued that he’s always been good at “compartmentalising” in order to “stay focused”.

The press conference marked the first time Kelce has spoken to the media in weeks, but he has commented on recent events on his New Heights podcast.

He recently said that the NFL was “overdoing it a little bit” with the attention on him and Swift.

Advertisement

The NFL has since addressed their Swift-related content in a statement, explaining it they frequently changes its bios and profile imagery “based on what’s happening in and around our games, as well as culturally”.

The NFL added it’s seen “an incredible amount of positivity around the sport”.

Kelce previously said that Swift’s attendance at the Chicago Bears game was “pretty ballsy”.

Since the ‘Midnights’ stars first appearance in the world of NFL, sales of Kelce’s Chiefs jerseys saw a 400 per cent sale spike.

Heinz even created a new condiment in honour of a viral moment sparked by a photo of Swift at a game last month, and Carson Daly then used Taylor Swift references to explain the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets game.

In other Swift news, the pop icon’s film of ‘The Era’s Tour’ has already broken a new box office record.