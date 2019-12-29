Travis Scott has released an action-packed short film to accompany the recent release of his ‘Jackboys’ compilation album.

Released last week, the seven-track ‘Jackboys’ project spotlights artists on Scott’s Cactus Jack Records label, including Sheck Wes (of ‘Mo Bamba’ fame), Don Toliver and DJ Chase B. Other appearances come from Quavo, Offset, Young Thug and Pop Smoke.

Now, the ‘ASTROWORLD’ rapper has released an accompanying nine-minute short film.

Advertisement

Co-directed by Cactus Jack and White Trash Tyler, the fictional tale sees Scott and his crew (Sheck Wes, Don Toliver and Chase B) take on the role of outlaws. In the first scene, Scott spends some time with a woman at an amusement park before being involved in a low speed chase with police as the woman begs the rapper to pull over.

Elsewhere in the film, other members of the crew acquire cars by means of murder and mayhem. They eventually come together in a junkyard full of vehicles. The video also features Tesla’s Cybertruck and Cyberquad.

Watch the short film below:

Scott also unveiled a video for ‘Jackboys’ track ‘Gang Gang’, which is set in the car graveyard from the short film.

On the third track to be released from the recently released compilation, Sheck Wes raps: “Gang back in the stu’ (Gang, gang, gang, gang, gang, gang, gang)/ Uh, yeah, gang back in the stu’ (Gang)/ Young nigga win, win, win, win (Bitch), how can I lose? (How, bitch?).”

Advertisement

Watch the video for ‘Gang Gang’ below:

Meanwhile, Travis Scott and Migos teamed up to perform a new track during the second annual Astroworld festival in Houston last month.

The collective joined forces with Scott for the collaboration, which is currently untitled, in front of a crowd of 50,000.